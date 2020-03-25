Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Genpact posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Genpact by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genpact by 7.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 84.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 102,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Genpact by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 5,871,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,225. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

