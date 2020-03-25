Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. Ichor posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ichor by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICHR stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $367.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.64.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

