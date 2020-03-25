Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

NYSE INSP traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 585,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,103. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,832 shares of company stock worth $50,901,963. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,739,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

