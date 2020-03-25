Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $4.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce earnings per share of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $4.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $17.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $21.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $23.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $24.41 on Wednesday, hitting $350.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.61.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.