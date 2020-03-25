Brokerages Set $2.00 Target Price for Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Perceptron’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perceptron an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Perceptron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Perceptron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Perceptron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perceptron by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perceptron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perceptron stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,719. Perceptron has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perceptron will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

