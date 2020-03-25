Brokerages Set $2.48 Target Price for Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU)

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.48 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

AXU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.