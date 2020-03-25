Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nike Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nike in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.34.

NKE opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

