Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.27.

NYSE:V opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

