Bronson Point Management LLC Acquires New Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Westlake Chemical comprises about 1.4% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after buying an additional 1,982,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,380,000 after purchasing an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after buying an additional 187,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $4,417,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.95.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $5,181,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,380,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

