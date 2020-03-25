Bronson Point Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Wynn Resorts makes up 1.6% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

