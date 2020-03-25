Bronson Point Management LLC Buys New Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Parsley Energy makes up about 2.1% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC owned 0.06% of Parsley Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684,494. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.99.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

