Bronson Point Management LLC Buys New Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 3.2% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

