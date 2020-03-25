Bronson Point Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bronson Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $40.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,094.08. 1,521,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,915. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.27. The company has a market cap of $726.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

