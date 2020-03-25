Bronson Point Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 225.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Industries comprises about 3.7% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC owned 0.11% of Polaris Industries worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. 352,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.07. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

