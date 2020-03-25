Bronson Point Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 316.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 3.9% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 50,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513,982. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

