Bronson Point Management LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.4% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $664.82. 401,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,873. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $772.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $808.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $852.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

