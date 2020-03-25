Bronson Point Management LLC Invests $7.61 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,000. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 4.3% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.31. 15,460,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,414,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

