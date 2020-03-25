Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $59,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $178,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. 282,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,418. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

