Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 0.7% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,898,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

