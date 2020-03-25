Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

