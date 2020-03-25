Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. Terex makes up about 2.4% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Terex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Terex by 114.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 420,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,424. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

