Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000. E*TRADE Financial comprises about 2.6% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 193,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 73,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $33.14. 1,707,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

