Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 19,595,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,725,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 over the last three months.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

