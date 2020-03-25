Bronson Point Management LLC Purchases 12,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bronson Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

FB traded down $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.60. 14,101,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,923,904. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $422.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.