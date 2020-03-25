Bronson Point Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Spirit AeroSystems makes up about 0.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE:SPR traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,692. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.