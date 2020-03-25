Bronson Point Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bronson Point Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after purchasing an additional 574,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,828,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 278,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,833. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,030 shares of company stock worth $2,032,834 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

