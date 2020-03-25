Bronson Point Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

UPS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. 1,673,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

