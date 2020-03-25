Bronson Point Management LLC Takes $5.41 Million Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Mosaic comprises about 3.0% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

