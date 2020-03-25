Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Brooks Automation worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

