Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177,720 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bruker were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,082,000 after buying an additional 3,588,867 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 275,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156,593 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,069 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $4,741,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 773,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

