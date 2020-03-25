Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.49.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

