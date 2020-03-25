Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 405,127 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 2,087,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

