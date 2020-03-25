Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 123,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,538. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

