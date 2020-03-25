Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Dynatrace comprises about 2.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,709,000 after buying an additional 905,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,670,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,584 shares of company stock worth $21,677,465 over the last quarter.

Shares of DT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. 32,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.72.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.