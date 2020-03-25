Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Medallia accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,694 shares of company stock worth $13,639,577.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 96,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,345. Medallia has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -17.05.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

