Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Qualys makes up 2.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Qualys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Qualys by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Qualys by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Qualys by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $129,518.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,355. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 200,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.22. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.