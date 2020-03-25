Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Hamilton Lane accounts for about 1.9% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,984. Hamilton Lane Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

