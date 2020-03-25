Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 869,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of WEX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $24.85 on Wednesday, reaching $121.78. 636,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

