Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. CoStar Group accounts for 3.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 83.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.79. The stock had a trading volume of 131,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $671.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.01. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $452.42 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

