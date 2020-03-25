Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Five Below accounts for about 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 1,214,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,893. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

