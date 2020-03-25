Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 115,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,849. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMMU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

