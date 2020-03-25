Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SERV. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $652,936.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.