Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. KAR Auction Services accounts for 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAR. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 263,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

