Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Alteryx accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from to in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.53.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,638. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 275.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $3,636,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $147,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,313 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,524. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

