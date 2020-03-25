Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. 355,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.