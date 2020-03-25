Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Global Medical REIT makes up 2.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 23,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,126. The stock has a market cap of $428.88 million, a PE ratio of 103.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

