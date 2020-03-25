Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Phreesia accounts for about 1.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $150,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,829.

NYSE PHR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 5,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,664. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

