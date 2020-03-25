Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. GTT Communications comprises about 1.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of GTT Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of GTT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 18,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.89. GTT Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

