Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Wingstop accounts for 1.9% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.39. 471,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

