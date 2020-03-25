Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Coupa Software comprises approximately 2.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,580,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $812,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,885 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,804. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. 40,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,731. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

